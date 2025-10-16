English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 16 2025 15:45:02
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 291.80 0.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.05 1.25%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,064.40 0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 994.25 1.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,417.20 1.34%
Business News/ Videos / Trump’s Tariff War Backfires? Exports JUMP as Indian Exporters Find New Havens Beyond U.S.

Trump’s Tariff War Backfires? Exports JUMP as Indian Exporters Find New Havens Beyond U.S.

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 04:45 pm IST Anna Mathew

India’s exports are defying the odds. Despite Donald Trump’s steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, shipments surged nearly 7% in August, crossing $35 billion. While U.S. remains India’s biggest trade partner, exporters are rapidly diversifying—finding new markets in China, UAE, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, and more.But with the U.S. now slapping 100% tariffs on pharma and movies, can this growth streak continue—or are tougher times ahead? #indiaexports #trumptariffs #globaltrade #indianeconomy #usindiarelations #modi #geopolitics #exports #tradewar Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue