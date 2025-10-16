Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Trump’s Tariff War Backfires? Exports JUMP as Indian Exporters Find New Havens Beyond U.S.

Trump’s Tariff War Backfires? Exports JUMP as Indian Exporters Find New Havens Beyond U.S.

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 04:45 pm IST Anna Mathew

India's exports are defying the odds. Despite Donald Trump's steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, shipments surged nearly 7% in August, crossing $35 billion. While U.S. remains India's biggest trade partner, exporters are rapidly diversifying—finding new markets in China, UAE, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, and more.But with the U.S. now slapping 100% tariffs on pharma and movies, can this growth streak continue—or are tougher times ahead?