With Trump’s tariffs hitting Indian exports, New Delhi is fast-tracking trade deals with the Gulf. India’s growing partnerships with the UAE and Qatar aim to diversify markets, cut reliance on the U.S., and secure long-term growth. India and Qatar are racing to finalize an FTA by October, targeting sectors like infrastructure, tech, and logistics. Watch how India’s trade realignment is taking shape.
