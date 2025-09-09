Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Trump’s Tariffs Push India Closer to Gulf Trade Deals | India-Qatar FTAs in Focus

Trump’s Tariffs Push India Closer to Gulf Trade Deals | India-Qatar FTAs in Focus

Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 09:53 pm IST Livemint

With Trump’s tariffs hitting Indian exports, New Delhi is fast-tracking trade deals with the Gulf. India’s growing partnerships with the UAE and Qatar aim to diversify markets, cut reliance on the U.S., and secure long-term growth. India and Qatar are racing to finalize an FTA by October, targeting sectors like infrastructure, tech, and logistics. Watch how India’s trade realignment is taking shape.