Senior Trump administration officials have triggered a wave of backlash after responding to reporters’ questions with dismissive “your mom” jibes - comments that have since drawn widespread condemnation from journalists and political analysts alike. The remarks, made separately by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and a Pentagon spokesperson, came amid heated discussions over U.S. policy and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The exchanges have renewed scrutiny over the administration’s tone toward the press and its handling of critical diplomatic narratives. Watch
