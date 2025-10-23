Trump's Team Insults Journos With 'Your Mom' Jabs; After Karoline Leavitt, Pentagon Spox Loses Cool

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 12:34 am IST

Senior Trump administration officials have triggered a wave of backlash after responding to reporters’ questions with dismissive “your mom” jibes - comments that have since drawn widespread condemnation from journalists and political analysts alike. The remarks, made separately by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and a Pentagon spokesperson, came amid heated discussions over U.S. policy and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The exchanges have renewed scrutiny over the administration’s tone toward the press and its handling of critical diplomatic narratives. Watch