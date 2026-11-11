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Trump's Treasury Secretary: Must Be Clear-Eyed On U.S. Vs China Competition

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the United States and China should harbor no illusions about their differences on artificial intelligence even as they seek cooperation to manage the technology’s risks. Speaking ahead of his trip to China for President Donald Trump’s third meeting this year with Xi Jinping, Bessent said the two sides will advance a new bilateral dialogue on “superintelligence” in Shenzhen. The talks aim to prevent misunderstandings, share best practices for testing advanced models, keep human judgment in control, and establish a direct channel to alert each other of serious incidents.

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Published11 Nov 2026, 04:37 PM IST
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Trump's Treasury Secretary: Must Be Clear-Eyed On U.S. Vs China Competition
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