Delhi Entrepreneur Jasveer Singh’s US Visa Rejected Under Section 214(b)—Sparks Debate! Matrimonial platform co-founder/CEO calls denial ironic: “Run company in India, employ people, pay taxes here for 13 years—not enough proof I’ll return?” Shared letter on X, tagged US Ambassador Sergio Gor: “Train New Delhi consulate teams better.” Warns social media checks key—delete critical tweets for approval? Similar rejections hit others like Bengaluru founder Dhananjay Yadav. Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, business circles question process.
