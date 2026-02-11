English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 11 2026 15:57:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 207.65 -0.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,405.90 0.03%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,183.00 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 927.05 -0.54%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 300.70 -1.04%
Business News/ Videos / Trump's U.S. Rejects Indian CEO’s Visa, Delhi-Based Entrepreneur's Savage Response Goes Viral

Trump's U.S. Rejects Indian CEO’s Visa, Delhi-Based Entrepreneur's Savage Response Goes Viral

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 10:54 pm IST Livemint

Delhi Entrepreneur Jasveer Singh’s US Visa Rejected Under Section 214(b)—Sparks Debate! Matrimonial platform co-founder/CEO calls denial ironic: “Run company in India, employ people, pay taxes here for 13 years—not enough proof I’ll return?” Shared letter on X, tagged US Ambassador Sergio Gor: “Train New Delhi consulate teams better.” Warns social media checks key—delete critical tweets for approval? Similar rejections hit others like Bengaluru founder Dhananjay Yadav. Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, business circles question process.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue