Trump’s War Room MELTDOWN ‘EXPOSED’ In A Bombshell Report: ‘Cursed, Screamed For Hours’ | Details

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a chaotic war room environment emerged at the White House after an American F-15 was shot down in Iran, with President Trump reportedly screaming at aides and demanding immediate rescues while fearing a Jimmy Carter-style failure. Fearing his impatience, staff kept Trump out of the live update room during a complex mission to rescue two airmen, which ultimately succeeded despite losing multiple aircraft. Following the operation, Trump issued aggressive, threatening posts regarding Iran's infrastructure, warning of massive consequences.