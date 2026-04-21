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Trump’s War Room MELTDOWN ‘EXPOSED’ In A Bombshell Report: ‘Cursed, Screamed For Hours’ | Details

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a chaotic war room environment emerged at the White House after an American F-15 was shot down in Iran, with President Trump reportedly screaming at aides and demanding immediate rescues while fearing a Jimmy Carter-style failure. Fearing his impatience, staff kept Trump out of the live update room during a complex mission to rescue two airmen, which ultimately succeeded despite losing multiple aircraft. Following the operation, Trump issued aggressive, threatening posts regarding Iran's infrastructure, warning of massive consequences.

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Published21 Apr 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Trump’s War Room MELTDOWN ‘EXPOSED’ In A Bombshell Report
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