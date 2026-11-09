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Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth Could Face Impeachment Over Iran War | Details

Days after winning control of Congress, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has declared himself a “hard yes” on a resolution to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Jeffries accused Hegseth of abusing power, undermining national security and engineering a “reckless and costly war of choice in Iran” that has driven up prices. Hegseth has hit back, calling the effort politics of personal destruction.

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