Subscribe

Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth Could Face Impeachment Over Iran War | Details

Days after winning control of Congress, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has declared himself a “hard yes” on a resolution to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Jeffries accused Hegseth of abusing power, undermining national security and engineering a “reckless and costly war of choice in Iran” that has driven up prices. Hegseth has hit back, calling the effort politics of personal destruction.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth Could Face Impeachment Over Iran War
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosTrump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth Could Face Impeachment Over Iran War | Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story