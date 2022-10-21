Truss has fallen. Who is next?

Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Lizz Truss is out. Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson a... moreLizz Truss is out. Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are readying their support to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Mint’s Shashank Mattoo looks into the likely contenders to become Prime Minister. He unpacks Sunak’s chances and his strengths and weaknesses