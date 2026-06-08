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Tsunami Warning, Devastation: Aftermath Of Deadly Philippines Earthquake | WATCH

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake (some reports say 8.1) struck the southern Philippines, killing at least 15 people and injuring over 200 others. The quake hit Mindanao region, causing buildings to collapse, triggering panic, and leading to widespread evacuations. Tsunami warnings were issued for the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan, with waves up to 3 feet recorded before the threat largely passed. The Philippines lies on the seismically active Ring of Fire, making it highly vulnerable to major earthquakes and volcanic activity. Watch the full details of the devastating earthquake that shook the southern Philippines.

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Published8 Jun 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Tsunami Warning, Devastation: Aftermath Of Deadly Philippines Earthquake | WATCH
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