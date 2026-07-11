Turkey Publicly BASHES Netanyahu After His F-35 Rant To Trump | WATCH

The war of words between Turkey and Israel has sharply intensified. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of looking for a new adversary ahead of elections, claiming Israel now poses a threat to regional and international security after conflicts with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. The remarks follow reports that Netanyahu opposed potential US F-35 sales to Turkey. Watch the latest escalation.