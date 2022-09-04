Two Biggest Technologies of Our Time | Blockchain and IoT | FinNext

Updated: 04 Sep 2022

Lately, a lot of people have been talking about bl... moreLately, a lot of people have been talking about blockchain. A few years ago, it was the Internet of Things, or, IoT. IoT soon became the most adopted technology of our time. It is now being matched in popularity by Blockchain! Today, the IoT industry stands at over $470 bn, while the blockchain industry is in its initial phase at $4.9 bn. But what if the two most powerful technologies came together? In this video, we’ll talk about how two of these biggest technologies can integrate to create efficient solutions across industries.