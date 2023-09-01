Two Decades Of Indian Airport Evolution: Exposing The Harsh Reality | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Embark on an exciting journey through India's aviation history and witness its remarkable evolution into a global aviation powerhouse! From the pioneering flight by Henri Pequet to the establishment of Air India by J.R.D. Tata, we uncover the captivating stories behind Indian aviation. Explore the development of important airports in India, including some of the nation's most beautiful airport designs. Discover the reality and growth of Indian airports, delve into smart infrastructure advancements, and witness the expansion and development of key airports across the nation. Uncover the progress of the aviation industry in India, from the inception of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst, and AirAsia India, to the impressive rise in both domestic and international flights. Learn about the role of Indian Airport Authority jobs in shaping the aviation landscape and gain insights into the civil aviation industry's development. Compare India's aviation growth to global benchmarks and explore the evolution of airports in India over the years. Join us as we celebrate India's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest aviation market by 2030, with domestic and international air travel flourishing at unprecedented rates. Don't miss this thrilling exploration of aviation development, important airport history, and the exciting future of India's skies!