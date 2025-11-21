English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 20 2025 15:58:24
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 307.00 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.45 -0.38%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,456.70 1.29%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,549.10 2.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,008.80 1.42%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Two GOATs?’ Trump’s Ronaldo Moment Triggers Online Trolling With Bizarre AI Video, Height Drama

‘Two GOATs?’ Trump’s Ronaldo Moment Triggers Online Trolling With Bizarre AI Video, Height Drama

Updated: 21 Nov 2025, 01:01 am IST Livemint

A new White House moment involving Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo has set off a wave of online reactions, after fresh visuals and clips from the event began circulating across social platforms. The meeting has triggered multiple debates ranging from social media trolling to unexpected viral trends linked to the interaction. The development comes amid renewed public interest in Trump’s engagements and Ronaldo’s high-profile appearances in the U.S. This video breaks down the key flashpoints now dominating online conversations. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue