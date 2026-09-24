Two Torpedoes Hit MV Cape Dao Near Oman: 1 Indian Seafarer Killed,19 Rescued

An Indian seafarer, Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, has died after the MV Cape Dao was struck by two torpedoes off the coast of Oman. According to an Indian seafarers’ body, one torpedo hit near the living quarters on the port side and another tore into the hull near the engine room. Yadav succumbed to head injuries sustained in the attack. The Maritime Security Center and Royal Navy of Oman launched a joint rescue operation and successfully evacuated all surviving crew members, including 19 Indian seafarers. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d