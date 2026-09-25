Two Torpedoes Hit MV Cape Dao Near Oman: 1 Indian Seafarer Killed, 19 Rescued

An Indian seafarer, Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, has died after the MV Cape Dao was struck by two torpedoes off the coast of Oman. According to an Indian seafarers’ body, one torpedo hit near the living quarters on the port side and another tore into the hull near the engine room. Yadav succumbed to head injuries sustained in the attack. The Maritime Security Center and Royal Navy of Oman launched a joint rescue operation and successfully evacuated all surviving crew members, including 19 Indian seafarers.