UAE Targets Andhra Pradesh for Major Food Investments | $200 Billion India-UAE Trade Goal by 2032

The UAE is stepping up its economic partnership with India as Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri led a high-level delegation to Andhra Pradesh to explore major investments in the state's food and agriculture sector. The UAE, which imports nearly 90–95% of its food, sees Andhra Pradesh's fertile Krishna Delta as a key partner in strengthening food security. The visit also aligns with the ambitious India-UAE target of achieving $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2032, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
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