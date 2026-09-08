UAE Warned Netanyahu 10 Days Before October 7 Attack On Israel: Report

A Haaretz investigation has claimed that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed personally warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a possible major Hamas operation around 10 days before the October 7, 2023 attack. According to the report, the approximately 45-minute call allegedly included a warning that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing a significant assault. Netanyahu’s office has strongly rejected the account, calling it an “absolute lie” and stating that no such conversation or warning took place. The allegations have renewed questions about intelligence and political handling of pre-attack warnings.