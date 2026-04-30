UAE’s Exit from OPEC May Ease Oil Prices, Offering 'Friend' India Potential Relief

In a major shift in global energy dynamics, the UAE is set to exit Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from May 1, potentially reshaping how oil supply is managed worldwide. The move could give the UAE more flexibility to increase production, which may eventually ease global crude prices. For India, a heavily import-dependent economy, this could mean some relief on fuel costs and inflation. However, ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, continue to keep markets volatile. The real impact will depend on how quickly supply stabilises and how global demand evolves.