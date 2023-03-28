UBS Rescues Credit Suisse, Puts 14,000 Jobs in India at Risk | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Swiss authorities may have averted disaster and he... moreSwiss authorities may have averted disaster and helped soothe concerns by forcing a merger of the country's two largest banks – the distressed Credit Suisse Group AG and the stronger UBS Group AG – in a government-brokered deal after days of market upheaval. But their actions might have risked jobs of nearly 14,000 Indian employees working at the banks technology back offices across three cities, including Pune.