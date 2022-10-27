UDAN spurred development by opening up Indian skies | Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 01:24 AM IST

UDAN, short for Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik -‘the count... moreUDAN, short for Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik -‘the country’s common residents will fly’, has provided affordable air services to citizens across the length and breadth of India. Till mid-July 2022, UDAN had operationalized 425 routes, connecting 68 destinations. More than 10 million people have availed the benefits of affordable air travel to these destinations, which had been left unserved or underserved earlier. By 2024-25, the number is expected to double. Let's find out why the UDAN scheme was able to do all of this in just 5 years.