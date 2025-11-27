UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has presented the 2025 Budget, outlining new tax measures and adjustments to business incentives in her annual address to the House of Commons. The statement includes updates on enterprise schemes, investment structures and policies aimed at influencing company listings in the UK. Forecasts released alongside the budget highlight expected changes to revenue, borrowing and long-term fiscal planning.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.