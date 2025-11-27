UK Budget 2025: Rachel Reeves Announces Major Tax Hikes In Annual Budget Speech | Watch

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 12:12 am IST

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has presented the 2025 Budget, outlining new tax measures and adjustments to business incentives in her annual address to the House of Commons. The statement includes updates on enterprise schemes, investment structures and policies aimed at influencing company listings in the UK. Forecasts released alongside the budget highlight expected changes to revenue, borrowing and long-term fiscal planning.