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UK Defence Secretary John Healey Resigns After Dispute, Blames PM Starmer | Details

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has stepped down in a move that has intensified political pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour government. The resignation comes amid a major dispute over Britain's long-term defence spending plans, NATO commitments and military preparedness at a time of rising global security concerns. Watch.

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Published13 Jun 2026, 12:30 AM IST
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Resigns After Dispute, Blames PM Starmer
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