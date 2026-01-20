English
Business News/ Videos / UK Goes All-IN To Grab AI & Tech Talent From The World: Here's How!

UK Goes All-IN To Grab AI & Tech Talent From The World: Here’s How!

Updated: 20 Jan 2026, 10:52 pm IST Livemint

UK Launches Bold Talent Grab: Pays Visa Fees for Top AI, Science & Clean Energy Minds! Chancellor Rachel Reeves woos global elites—reimburses £766 Global Talent visa fees for trailblazers in AI, deep-tech, life sciences & clean energy. No job offer needed; faster sponsor licences for companies. Comes as US hikes H-1B costs—Britain bets big on innovation amid immigration curbs. £54M Global Talent Fund + new Industrial Strategy powers the push!

 
