'UK is Dying': Trump's Explosive Attack on Britain Shocks the World, Calls Out UK's Next PM

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy after declaring that the UK is ‘dying’, urging Britain to expand oil drilling in the North Sea and criticizing likely future Prime Minister Andy Burnham as ‘extremely liberal’. Trump's remarks come as the UK faces a major political transition following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to step down, triggering a leadership contest. With Burnham emerging as the frontrunner, Trump's comments have ignited debate over Britain's energy policy, economy, and political future. Watch the full story and what Trump's latest attack could mean for UK-U.S. relations.