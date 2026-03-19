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UK Issues Public Health Alert Over Outbreak of Deadly Infection | Details

Deadly Meningitis B Outbreak Hits UK Students: 2 Dead, 6,500+ Given Emergency Antibiotics! A fast-moving Meningitis B outbreak has triggered a national incident in Canterbury, Kent. Around 20 confirmed cases have been identified, with 2 deaths reported. Health authorities say the spread has been “explosive,” linked to a crowded nightclub called Club Chemistry. Over 6,500 students have received emergency antibiotics, and a massive vaccination drive is underway at the University of Kent (600 doses administered in one day, targeting 5,000 students). Pharmacies face long queues and shortages as panic grows. Officials urge immediate medical help for symptoms like high fever, stiff neck, rash, or confusion.

Livemint
Published19 Mar 2026, 11:02 PM IST
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UK Issues Public Health Alert Over Outbreak of Deadly Infection | Details
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