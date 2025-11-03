Hello User
Business News/ Videos / UK Train Horror: Knife Rampage on London-Bound Train from Doncaster to King’s Cross Leaves Nine Hurt

UK Train Horror: Knife Rampage on London-Bound Train from Doncaster to King’s Cross Leaves Nine Hurt

Updated: 03 Nov 2025, 03:25 pm IST Livemint

A mass stabbing aboard a London-bound train from Doncaster left ten people hospitalized, nine of them with life-threatening injuries. The attack occurred near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, and prompted a full-scale emergency response including armed officers and air ambulances. Two suspects were arrested by British Transport Police, with counter-terrorism units assisting the ongoing investigation. Rail services were disrupted as the scene was declared a major incident. Watch.