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Ukraine Claims Major Blow to Russia’s Oil Industry, Zelensky Calls for More Air Defence | Watch

Ukraine claims to have dealt a major blow to Russia’s energy sector. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have disabled more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, describing the attacks as a response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy has also called on Western allies to strengthen military support ahead of the upcoming Ramstein meeting, prioritising Patriot and NASAMS air defence missiles and increased drone production. Meanwhile, Kyiv warns of preparations for further Russian missile attacks. Is Russia’s oil industry facing an even bigger crisis? Watch the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Published16 Nov 2026, 02:15 PM IST
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Ukraine Claims Major Blow to Russia’s Oil Industry
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