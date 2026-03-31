Ukraine Mocks Trump As Zelenskyy Signs Mega Defence Deals With Gulf Leaders

Zelenskyy’s Surprise Gulf Tour: Ukraine Signs Major Defence Deals with Saudi, UAE, Qatar & Jordan. In a bold strategic pivot, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just completed a 4-nation Middle East tour — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Jordan — securing new defence cooperation agreements in just three days. The deals include long-term partnerships on technology, co-production, and security, with a pointed message aimed at Donald Trump: modern weapons alone aren’t enough without real combat experience. As US support becomes uncertain amid the Iran war, Kyiv is methodically building new partnerships outside Europe and Washington — reducing reliance on traditional allies while sharing hard-won battlefield expertise in drones, missile defence, and infrastructure protection.