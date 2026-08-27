Ukraine War Escalates? Putin Orders MASSIVE Military Response Against NATO

Russia’s Baltic Fleet has conducted a tactical air-defence exercise near Kaliningrad, simulating an enemy air raid against the Baltiysk naval base. The drill involved Su-30 multirole fighters, Mi-24 combat helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles acting as the attacking force. The exercise comes amid continued military activity and heightened tension in the Baltic Sea region, where Kaliningrad remains one of Moscow’s most strategically significant military outposts. Russia has repeatedly objected to what it views as NATO’s expanding regional footprint, while NATO members cite the need for stronger deterrence following the war in Ukraine.