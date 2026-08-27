Subscribe

Ukraine War Escalates? Putin Orders MASSIVE Military Response Against NATO

Russia’s Baltic Fleet has conducted a tactical air-defence exercise near Kaliningrad, simulating an enemy air raid against the Baltiysk naval base. The drill involved Su-30 multirole fighters, Mi-24 combat helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles acting as the attacking force. The exercise comes amid continued military activity and heightened tension in the Baltic Sea region, where Kaliningrad remains one of Moscow’s most strategically significant military outposts. Russia has repeatedly objected to what it views as NATO’s expanding regional footprint, while NATO members cite the need for stronger deterrence following the war in Ukraine.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Ukraine War Escalates? Putin Orders MASSIVE Military Response Against NATO
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosUkraine War Escalates? Putin Orders MASSIVE Military Response Against NATO
Advertisement
Read Next Story