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Ukraine War Fallout? Germany-Russia Hold Talks For First Time Since 2022 | Details

Germany has restored high-level diplomatic contact with Russia after four-and-a-half years as concerns over a wider confrontation with Moscow grow across Europe. Germany’s foreign minister held a roughly 20-minute, camera-free meeting with his Russian counterpart in a rare encounter. The talks come as protesters in Hamburg demonstrated against rearmament, conscription and Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s tougher security agenda. Some demonstrators insisted Russia was “not our enemy” and called for negotiations instead of war preparations.

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Published27 Sep 2026, 04:08 PM IST
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Ukraine War Fallout? Germany-Russia Hold Talks For First Time Since 2022
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