Ukraine's Biggest Fear: How Putin's Iskander Blitz Could Cut Off Kyiv | Explained

Russia’s upgraded Iskander ballistic missiles are reportedly changing the battlefield in Ukraine, with new optical and radar seekers allowing the weapons to alter course mid-flight and strike with greater precision. Moscow has used these modified missiles against key bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv, including a four-missile barrage targeting the North Bridge in a single night. Ukrainian officials warn that Russia is trying to disrupt critical transport and electricity links, potentially dividing the country along the river, as interceptor supplies come under pressure.
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