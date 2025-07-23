The UK is witnessing a sharp rise in billionaire exits amid shifting tax policies and investor sentiment. Shipping magnate John Fredriksen has reportedly taken a major step that reflects the scale of this exodus. High-net-worth individuals are increasingly relocating, with newer destinations gaining popularity over traditional hubs. This trend is shaping the future of global wealth migration. Watch.
