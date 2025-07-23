Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 23 2025 14:42:05
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,488.05 0.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.25 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 688.45 2.25%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 968.50 1.69%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 414.85 -0.30%
Business News/ Videos / UK's BIGGEST Wealth Exodus Ever: Billionaire John Fredriksen Sells Mansion For $337 Mn, Moves To UAE

UK's BIGGEST Wealth Exodus Ever: Billionaire John Fredriksen Sells Mansion For $337 Mn, Moves To UAE

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:46 PM IST Livemint

The UK is witnessing a sharp rise in billionaire exits amid shifting tax policies and investor sentiment. Shipping magnate John Fredriksen has reportedly taken a major step that reflects the scale of this exodus. High-net-worth individuals are increasingly relocating, with newer destinations gaining popularity over traditional hubs. This trend is shaping the future of global wealth migration. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue