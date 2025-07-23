Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / UK's BIGGEST Wealth Exodus Ever: Billionaire John Fredriksen Sells Mansion For $337 Mn, Moves To UAE

UK's BIGGEST Wealth Exodus Ever: Billionaire John Fredriksen Sells Mansion For $337 Mn, Moves To UAE

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:46 PM IST Livemint

The UK is witnessing a sharp rise in billionaire exits amid shifting tax policies and investor sentiment. Shipping magnate John Fredriksen has reportedly taken a major step that reflects the scale of this exodus. High-net-worth individuals are increasingly relocating, with newer destinations gaining popularity over traditional hubs. This trend is shaping the future of global wealth migration. Watch.