Ultimate Betrayal? Russia Laughs At Europe For Leaving Spain Alone Amid Ceuta Migrant Disaster

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko called the deadly migrant surge in Spain’s Ceuta enclave a “humanitarian catastrophe” that reveals the failure of the EU’s long-standing migration policy. He linked the crisis to Western “regime-change” wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya and now Iran that destroyed state structures. Grushko accused European “solidarity” of focusing mainly on being tougher on Russia, criticised the erosion of Swiss neutrality, and warned that Germany’s plan to expand the Bundeswehr is a form of “militarisation” met with silence. Moscow remains in contact with Turkey on possible Ukraine talks.