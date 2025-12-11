English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 11 2025 13:50:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.35 1.94%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 290.45 2.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 998.85 0.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.45 -0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 322.75 0.39%
Business News/ Videos / Under Fire Over Trump's New Strategy, UK PM Starmer Says 'India Trade Deal Important To Us'

Under Fire Over Trump's New Strategy, UK PM Starmer Says 'India Trade Deal Important To Us'

Updated: 11 Dec 2025, 01:50 pm IST Livemint

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was under heavy fire from the opposition MPs over U.S. President Trump's new national security strategy, which the opposition called a 'deeply alarming document'. While the opposition pressurised him to pick up the phone and make it clear to President Trump that any attempts to interfere with their democracy are totally unacceptable, and that he'd need closer ties with EU to do so, Starmer said that while they were focussing on closer EU ties, trade deals with countries like India were also important. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue