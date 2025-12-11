Under Fire Over Trump's New Strategy, UK PM Starmer Says 'India Trade Deal Important To Us'

Updated: 11 Dec 2025, 01:50 pm IST

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was under heavy fire from the opposition MPs over U.S. President Trump's new national security strategy, which the opposition called a 'deeply alarming document'. While the opposition pressurised him to pick up the phone and make it clear to President Trump that any attempts to interfere with their democracy are totally unacceptable, and that he'd need closer ties with EU to do so, Starmer said that while they were focussing on closer EU ties, trade deals with countries like India were also important. Watch.