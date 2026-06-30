Unemployment, Rising Debt, And High Inflation Choking India's Growth Despite A Goldman Thumbs Up

In its latest report, titled ‘India: Improved macro outlook after the US-Iran deal’, the global investment bank said it revised its forecasts after the sharp decline in crude oil prices reduced risks to the Indian economy. But Indian economy faces 3 HUGE structural problems which are slowing it down. #unemployment #job #india #loan #debt #homeloan #auto #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman #finance #budget #inflation #goldmansachs #iranwar #crudeoil #abhinavtrivedi #donaldtrump #xijinping #benjaminnetanyahu