‘Unethical & Personal Questions….’: Mahua Moitra Storms Out Of Ethics Committee Hearing | Watch

Opposition MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra storm... moreOpposition MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra stormed out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting. According to reports she termed the question of the committee ‘Unethical and personal' Roughly a fortnight after she was first accused of accepting cash and gifts for questions by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey she was summoned by the parliamentary ethics committee today.
