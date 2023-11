‘Unethical & Personal Questions….’: Mahua Moitra Storms Out Of Ethics Committee Hearing | Watch

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Opposition MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra stormed out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting. According to reports she termed the question of the committee ‘Unethical and personal' Roughly a fortnight after she was first accused of accepting cash and gifts for questions by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey she was summoned by the parliamentary ethics committee today.