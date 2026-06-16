Unexplained Explosions Near Hormuz Raise Stakes in Iran-US Peace Talks | Watch

Mystery explosions have been reported near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping routes, as Iran and the United States move closer to a potential agreement. According to reports, at least three explosions were heard south of Qeshm Island, with additional blasts reported near Sirik and along routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Mehr News Agency attributed the incidents to traffic management-related activities, though Iranian authorities have not yet provided a detailed official explanation. The developments come as U.S. President Donald Trump says a potential agreement with Iran could be finalized within days. Vice President JD Vance has stated that implementation of any deal will depend on Iran fulfilling its commitments. Meanwhile, reports indicate U.S. forces will remain deployed across the region until a formal nuclear agreement is reached and implemented, underscoring Washington's decision to maintain military pressure even as negotiations advance. Iranian officials say broader nuclear talks can proceed only after an interim agreement is successfully concluded, while Tehran emphasizes the importance of ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.