Union Budget 2024: A Complete Playbook For Taxpayers, By Vivek Kaul | Easynomics

Budget 2024 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman On July 23. Ahead of this crucial announcement, there's mainly 3 things that everyone is watching out for 1) Announcements for taxpayers 2) Announcements that affect stock market 3) How government plans to boost consumption According to reports, the government IS planning to make life easier for taxpayers. In this video, author and economic commentator Vivek Kaul explains exactly what to watch out for in the union budget Watch this video, and you'll be all set to listen to & understanding Nirmala Sitharaman's speech!
