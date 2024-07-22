Explore
Union Budget 2024: Here Are The Top Five Landmark Budgets That Shaped India’s Economy

Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 03:26 PM IST Livemint

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first Union Budget of Modi 3.0 on July 23rd. The Budget 2024 session will commence on July 22 and continue until August 12, 2024. Expectations are high around tax relief for individuals, job creation and an infrastructure push from this year’s Budget. Let’s have a look at 5 landmark Budgets that played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economy. Watch!

 
