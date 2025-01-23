Incentives to boost affordable housing and granting industry status to real estate are among key demands of the realty sector ahead of the Union Budget 2025. Experts say that incentives and tax benefits for developers and buyers in the affordable and mid-segment housing categories will contribute towards the goal of ‘housing for all. Watch!
